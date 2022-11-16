Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.

The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate park

The Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.

A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.

At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.