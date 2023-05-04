Woman who was once homeless wins $5 million in lottery scratch-off

Winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena, California 04:45

A California woman who experienced homelessness several years ago is now a millionaire after winning $5 million in a lottery scratch-off.

California Lottery officials said in a news release that Lucia Forseth is one of the state's newest millionaires after picking up a lucky Scratchers ticket at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg. Forseth was changing oil on her car and scratched the winning ticket outside the store.

"I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!" she told lottery officials. "I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!"

Forseth said she was homeless six years ago before turning her life around, and she reflected on the special meaning behind the 2023 ticket.

"This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million," Forseth told the California Lottery. "You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

She said she now plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her winnings.

Funds from the California Lottery to public education reached approximately $2 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the organization. A spokesperson for California Lottery said Forseth's "success story" showcases the "positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."