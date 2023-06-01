Car clubs across Sacramento celebrate repeal of cruising ban 1 year later

Car clubs across Sacramento celebrate repeal of cruising ban one year later

SACRAMENTO — Car clubs from across Sacramento were cruising into a big celebration marking the repeal of a controversial law that had been in place for more than three decades.

Their drive to bring back cruising is now spreading statewide.

Sacramento lowriders are now legally showing off their custom cars. It was one year ago that the Sacramento City Council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance.

"We're so happy that it's gone because now we can drive our cars around and show them off," said Antonio Cardenas, a Sacramento lowrider.

"We've made a lot of headway with getting people to understand that lowriding is just another fun activity," said Joe Ayala with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission.

The ban on street cruising had been put in place more than 30 years ago, driven by a series of violent assaults, vandalism, and traffic congestion problems.

"Back in them days, it was bad and we used to fight and stuff," Cardenas said.

But now, one year after the ban was lifted, there's been no significant complaints.

"People have to realize that you've got to police yourself, which we've tried to do and let people know that we're just like everyone else," Ayala said.

The Broadway Business District, which is a popular spot for cruising, says there have been no problems in the last year and the lowriders have actually been an economic benefit for local merchants.

"There's car parts that we need to buy, there's restaurants that we like to patronize, gas stations to feed these beasts," Ayala said.

Sacramento's shift in policy is now behind the wheel of repeals in other other California cities like San Jose and Salinas.

"We're getting calls from car clubs down in those areas saying 'Hey, how did you do it? We want to do the same in our city.' " Ayala said.

A bill is now pending in the state Legislature that would prohibit laws banning cruising statewide.

"I'm really proud of Sacramento coming up and doing this," Cardenas said.

"It's been an incredible experience," Ayala said.

Repealing the cruising ban doesn't prevent police from enforcing laws against side shows and other dangerous driving violations.