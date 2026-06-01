Longtime Sacramento wine bar 58 Degrees & Holding closes

After 20 years of serving the Midtown Sacramento community, wine bar and restaurant 58 Degrees & Holding Co. closed for good over the weekend.

The announcement earlier in May came as a surprise to many, including some staff members.

"Everyone is really sad," said Cassie Kelsey, general manager of 58 Degrees.

A new restaurant under the same owners is expected to take its place. Still, Sunday's final day of service was bittersweet for employees and patrons.

"Everyone has been coming in to have their last chambong," Kelsey said.

No specifics about the new restaurant have been released, but the owners expect it to open by the end of the year.