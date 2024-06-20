Long Beach police rescue hostage, arrest suspect after 7-hour standoff

Hostage rescued, suspect arrested after standoff in Long Beach Hostage rescued, suspect arrested after standoff in Long Beach 02:10

Long Beach police rescued a hostage allegedly held inside a home for several hours by a man suspected of opening fire earlier in the evening near Junipero Beach, authorities said.

Video shows the suspect with his arms in the air, walking out of an apartment and surrendering to officers sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, more than seven hours after police first responded to a report about a man allegedly firing shots into the air.

A man surrenders to Long Beach police after allegedly holding a person hostage inside an apartment for more than seven hours.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

Officers responded to the call about shots fired in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, which runs alongside the beach, just before 10 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. When they arrived, they found the suspect and he allegedly ran to a nearby neighborhood and went inside a home near Gaviota Avenue and 1st Street, which is about two blocks away.

Police said he held a hostage inside the home and was believed to be armed.

SWAT officers were called to the scene, and with the help of hostage negotiators, they managed to rescue the hostage and arrest the man hours later, according to police.

No other details have been released by law enforcement.