Lodi town hall shows potential solutions to dangerous intersection

Turner Road in Lodi, which runs through town and connects Highway 99 to Interstate 5, is a major thoroughfare, but some neighbors are worried about their safety on the road they use every day.

The intersection of California Street and Turner Road is where the next steps for improvement could come from. Lodi city officials and community members packed into Vintage Church on Thursday to try and find a solution — something cost-effective and how to make driving safer.

Thousands of cars, trucks and people go through Turner Road every day.

"I think the most productive thing out of this meeting is really to get the ball rolling, start the conversation," said Pastor Timothy Stewart.

Pastor Stewart opened his doors at Vintage Church for the community meeting, this time with more progress.

"The proposal of a pork chop for Edgewood and California off of Turner Road, I think it would have some impact to people's routine. I think overall it'll improve safety," said Stewart.

A pork chop, which is a type of traffic island, will force drivers trying to get onto Turner Road from California Street to the south and Edgewood to the north to only make right turns.

Councilmember Lisa Craig-Hensley answered questions from the public and said this is a top priority for her district.

"Give me some options. Let me respond to something and then what are we looking for in the future, it's not just about how we're dealing with quick fixes today. It's about down the road," she said.

Craig-Hensley said anything the community can see as an improvement for fewer accidents.

"I think people want to be safe. First and foremost, we want our children to be safe> We want our parents to be safe. My mother-in-law lives in this neighborhood," she said.

That proposal still has to be presented to the public and then voted on by the council. Each pork chop would cost about $50,000 to $75,000.