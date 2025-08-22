Lodi's 75-year-old Sunset Theater could soon be demolished

A beloved 75-year-old building in Lodi is on the chopping block. A demolition application for Sunset Theater has been submitted to the city, and some locals are outraged.

The movie house is located on the corner of Fairmont and Lodi Avenue.

Over the years, before its closure about 20 years ago, it has become a go-to spot for the community with its grand marquee standing tall along one of the city's main thoroughfares.

The City of Lodi has confirmed with CBS Sacramento that the demolition application has not been issued, but the developer has submitted an initial application to get rid of the building altogether.

In its place will be a proposed two-story, market-rate senior housing development with a clubhouse.

Memories of the movie theater have been shared on social media, from first kisses to funny stories. Many don't want to see the theater go.

"I was raised in that theater. I was really, really, really shocked when I saw it. I was like, no, they cannot tear down that building," Lodi resident Teresa Venerable said. "It's a historical building. I mean, it should be some type of club or some type of people to hang out like it used to be, because there are hardly any hangouts in this town anymore."

Others on social media have said otherwise, saying it's been an eyesore in the area for years.

According to local historical groups, it closed in 1998 with the last big movie being the "Titanic." It opened in 1950 with the movie "Sands of Iwo Jima," with all 2,000 seats sold out.

It is one of only three theaters with its type of design by San Francisco architect Albert Larsen.

John Wayne and Forrest Tucker sent a letter to the owners. It was read at the grand opening, congratulating them on the opening of the new theater.