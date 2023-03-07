Lodi man sentenced to life for orchestrating murder of beloved podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock

LODI — An 83-year-old man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of beloved Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock.

Robert Elmo Lee was found guilty last March of orchestrating the murder of Shock, who was shot dead at his Lodi home on August 1, 2018. Lee hired three Sacramento men — Mallory Stewart, Christopher Costello and Raymond Jacquett IV — to help him commit the crime.

From left: Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello, Mallory Stewart, and Raymond Jacquett. Lodi Police Department

Stewart pled guilty last year to first-degree murder with a weapons enhancement for his role as the gunman. The year prior, Costello was found guilty of his role in the murder-for-hire scheme. Jacquett, IV, was sentenced in December 2019 for his role as the getaway driver.

During the investigation, a local man told detectives Lee blamed the doctor for his wife's death.

In September 2018, CBS13 discovered that Lee's deceased wife, Bonnie Lee, had been a patient of Shock. She filed a complaint against him with the California Board of Podiatric Medicine after what began as a hangnail turned into a partial foot amputation. Shock was placed on probation in 2016. He surrendered his license in 2018 after another violation in 2016.