Lodi Lake reopened after high bacteria levels prompted closure before July 4th weekend

LODI – Lodi Lake is now back open after being closed to swimmers due to high levels of bacteria in the water caused by recent high temperatures, city officials say.

The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced just before the Fourth of July that the lake was closed to swimmers until further notice.

Regular testing of the water found unsafe levels of bacteria in the lake caused by triple-digit temperatures.

On Wednesday, city officials announced that the lake had been cleared to re-open. The beach area is now returning to its regular hours.

While swimming in the lake was prohibited, the beach and wading pool area remained open. Lodi Boathouse rentals were also not impacted.

The announcement of the closure came right before the 4th of July and American Festival at Lodi Lake. The event will continue as planned, officials say, though attendees will not be allowed to swim in the lake.