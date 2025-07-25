Lodi Fire Foundation turns to community to support local fire stations

The Lodi Fire Foundation has launched a new campaign, seeking community support to help fund local fire stations.

"If you have a safe and healthy fire department, then you have a safe and healthy community," Lodi Fire Foundation President Chris Meehleis said.

To do it, they say, every extra piece of equipment counts. The new campaign is called Sponsor Your Local Fire Station.

"We have four," Meehleis explained." You can pick one, the one that you live near, or you can just do it for Lodi in general."

This year's city budget provides roughly $19 million to the fire department that supports 47 total firefighters, with 15 on call every day.

To keep that up, they need all the help they can get.

"It's just another fundraising opportunity," Lodi Fire Foundation Treasurer Hobie Day shared. "We have two big ones that we mostly focus on, the golf tournament in May, and then the Christmas festival in December. So we're just always looking for additional sources of fundraising that we can contribute to the fire department and ultimately, the community of Lodi."

Anyone can donate any amount of money to the foundation, ranging from a dollar to $10. All of it goes back into the departments right in your neighborhood.

"It allows us to help raise funds to meet the unfunded needs," Lodi Fire Foundation Vice Chair Kirk Sasaki said. "We can help keep our firefighters safe or get them equipment that can help them help keep our community safe as well."

The equipment the foundation has already given to the department is not only essential for the firefighters, but the community as a whole.

"We're now on this campaign for the cardiac monitors," Meehleis continued. "The city bought one, then the foundation bought another one, and it attaches to the patient and tells all the vitals. It sends that information to the hospital ahead, before they get there, so the emergency rooms can know who, what and all the vitals that are coming in."

Other equipment includes extractors, which help wash toxins out of fire gear, tactical vests to protect crews from bullets, and equipment for their water rescue boat.

All equipment to protect them so they can protect us.

"Lodi is unique. It's livable, lovable Lodi, right? So that's why everybody here supports Lodi, and it's a great community. You can't beat it. Everybody pitches in, donates, and not just to us. It's a very giving community," Meehleis said.

The Lodi Fire Foundation says they typically raise $50,000 to $60,000 every year.