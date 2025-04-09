Lodi city manager placed on leave after alleging misappropriation of public funds

Lodi city manager placed on leave after alleging the misuse of public funds

Lodi city manager placed on leave after alleging the misuse of public funds

LODI — Lodi's city manager was placed on administrative leave a week after alleging that some city council members and city staff were misappropriating public funds.

Back on April 1, City Manager Scott Carney came to a city council meeting with a prepared statement, claiming several council members and city staff were misusing city funds.

"According to city policy, city credit cards should never be used for personal expenses," Carney said at the meeting.

He also claims city staff had been making changes to staff reports after he had approved them.

A special meeting was held Wednesday to look over Carney's employee evaluation and to see if there could be any repercussions for the claims he made.

Dozens of public speakers came out in support of the city manager, saying they want to hear him out and get answers to what he brought up.

"This man has his rights as well. Disciplinary action, I can understand if there was something done in that regard," Lodi resident Kenneth Wheeler said. "Termination would be utterly disgusting from my perspective."

Carney has been with the City of Lodi since June 2024. His city biography says he has 35 years of experience in city, county and state governments.

Carney's leave is for at least 45 days. He was not available for comment on this story.

The council met again on Friday and temporarily appointed Christina Jaromay as acting city manager. Jaromay is the current director of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

The city council will meet again next week to discuss the appointment of a noninternal candidate to be acting city manager.