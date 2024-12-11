Dispute between Lincoln neighbors leaves 1 dead, police say

LINCOLN – A suspect is in custody after Lincoln police say an altercation between neighbors left a person dead Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Crossing area.

Lincoln police say officers responded to a home on Earlton Lane to investigate. There, officers say a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly how the person died has not been detailed by authorities.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but the person's name hasn't been released due to the investigation.

The police department notes that, while the investigation is still active, there is no threat to the public.