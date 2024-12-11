Watch CBS News
Local News

Dispute between Lincoln neighbors leaves 1 dead, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LINCOLN – A suspect is in custody after Lincoln police say an altercation between neighbors left a person dead Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Crossing area.

Lincoln police say officers responded to a home on Earlton Lane to investigate. There, officers say a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly how the person died has not been detailed by authorities.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but the person's name hasn't been released due to the investigation.

The police department notes that, while the investigation is still active, there is no threat to the public. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.