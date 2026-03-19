Lincoln nanny suspected of abusing a child at a park, police say

A nanny is suspected of abusing a child at a park in Lincoln earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said it responded to Markham Ravine Park after receiving a report that a child was abused by a woman.

Police said the reporting party said they witnessed the child being abused multiple times and provided information, including video, that helped officers in the investigation.

Two witnesses followed the suspect, who police identified as 41-year-old Suzanna Buhler, to a home in Lincoln, leading to Buhler's arrest. Buhler was arrested on felony child abuse charges, police said.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

Officers said the child had visible injuries that were consistent with the reported assault. The child is safe and with their family.

The child's mother told CBS Sacramento that she hired Buhler off care.com in January to watch their almost 2-year-old daughter.

"She pushed her down the slide, punched her in her stomach and slapped her across the face," the mother said.

The mother said a landscaper heard the child screaming and started recording the incident, the mother said.

Police said Buhler advertised nanny services on multiple internet websites and apps and may have provided childcare services to other families. Anyone with information that may be related to this incident or other information relevant to Buhler's childcare services is urged to contact the police department.