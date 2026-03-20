California nanny allegedly abused child in park, was on multiple childcare apps, police say

A Northern California nanny was arrested and is facing felony charges after she allegedly abused a young child in her care at a park earlier this week.

According to police in Lincoln, a community 25 miles northeast of Sacramento, officers were called to Marham Ravine Park on Monday following a report of a child being abused by an adult female. The caller told officers that they witnessed the child being abused multiple times and provided video.

Police said two witnesses followed the suspect to a home in Lincoln. Officers later arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Suzanne Buhler of Lincoln.

Suzanne Buhler, who is accused of abusing a child during an incident at a park in Lincoln on March 16, 2026. Lincoln Police Department

Buhler was booked into the Placer County Jail on felony child abuse charges. Inmate records showed she has since been released.

Police said the child had visible injuries consistent with the reported assault. The child was provided appropriate care and is safe with family.

The mother of the alleged victim, a 2-year-old girl, spoke to CBS Sacramento about the incident.

"Suzanne Buhler started beating my child at this public park. She pushed her down the slide, punched her stomach and slapped her across the face," the mother said Thursday.

In a statement Thursday, police said Buhler advertised nanny services on multiple websites and apps and may have provided childcare to other families.

"LPD takes allegations of child abuse extremely seriously. Protecting children is a top priority, and we will pursue a thorough investigation and hold offenders accountable," police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or who may have information about Buhler providing childcare services is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department's Investigations Division at 916-645-4047.