Lincoln bear sighting adds to recent reports in Roseville, Rocklin

A bear was spotted Friday in Lincoln's Sun City Lincoln Hills community, adding to a string of recent sightings across western Placer County.

Lincoln police said residents between Wagon Wheel Lane and Overland Lane reported seeing the bear several times. Its last reported location was near Oak Tree Lane and Highway 193.

Authorities said the bear has not shown aggressive behavior. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified and is monitoring the situation.

Residents are being asked to give the animal space and report any new sightings to authorities.

It remains unclear whether the bear is the same one spotted earlier this week in Rocklin's Skyline area and along Foothills Boulevard in Roseville.

Rocklin police issued an alert Tuesday after a bear was reported near Argonaut Avenue, Sweetwater Drive and Aiken Dairy Road. A day later, Roseville officials received several reports of a bear near Foothills Boulevard between Blue Oaks and Pleasant Grove boulevards.

The bear as seen in a Flock camera from the Roseville Poilce Department. Roseville Police Department

Fish and Wildlife previously told CBS News Sacramento that this is a time of year when mother bears can push their cubs out on their own, sometimes sending younger animals into unusual areas. Officials said bears that wander into urban areas will often eventually make their way out without intervention.

Bear sightings in the area are uncommon but not unprecedented. Last fall, a family of three bears was captured on video near Rocklin after apparently following the Dry Creek watershed through parts of Placer and Sacramento counties.