Roseville bear sighting reported a day after Rocklin alert

A bear was spotted in Roseville on Wednesday morning, one day after police in neighboring Rocklin issued an alert about a similar sighting.

Roseville Fire said the bear was seen near Foothills Boulevard between Blue Oaks Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

It remains unclear whether the animal is the same bear reported Tuesday near homes in Rocklin's Skyline area. Rocklin police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about that sighting.

Residents are being urged to keep their distance and call authorities if the bear behaves aggressively or poses an immediate threat. Roseville police noted that no road closures are in effect at this time.

Bear sightings are uncommon in Roseville but not unheard of. In 2013, a young black bear was spotted in several east Roseville yards, including outside a home on Spring Valley Drive.

Last fall, a family of three bears was also captured on video near Rocklin as the animals followed the Dry Creek watershed through parts of Placer and Sacramento counties.