Rocklin bear sighting in Skyline area prompts warning from police

A bear was spotted in Rocklin on Tuesday morning, prompting an alert from police.

The bear was reported near Argonaut Avenue, Sweetwater Drive and Aiken Dairy Road, according to the Rocklin Police Department. Its last known location was in the Skyline area.

Police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the sighting.

Anyone who sees the bear should give it space and allow it to move on. Police said to call 911 if the animal behaves aggressively or poses an immediate threat.

Bear sightings are uncommon in Rocklin but can happen as wildlife searches for food and water.

Last fall, a family of three bears was captured on video near Rocklin as the animals followed the Dry Creek watershed through parts of Placer and Sacramento counties.