Lincoln man arrested in 2024 shooting death of his neighbor

Law enforcement officials in Placer County said they arrested a man on Monday in connection with a 2024 homicide case out of Lincoln.

The suspect, Emmanuel Lasu, 52, has been arrested twice during the investigation.

Lasu was initially suspected in the December 2024 death of his neighbor, 34-year-old Jonathan Williams, after an altercation. Williams was found dead in Lasu's home on Earlton Lane in Lincoln from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police say they conducted a welfare check at the suspect's house after a 911 hang-up call.

Following his first arrest, Lasu was released 48 hours later without being charged. Lincoln police said then that they were unable to establish whether Williams was permitted in Lasu's home. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Lincoln police and the Placer County District Attorney's Office continued collaborating on this investigation as new information was reported. Placer County DA filed charges on Monday, while Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Police Department worked together to arrest Lasu.

Lasu is now in the custody of the South Placer Jail and faces homicide charges, police said.