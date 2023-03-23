Light rain derailment injures 2, leads to road closure near Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO - A train derailment in Sacramento has led to minor injuries and road closures.

According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, a light rail train on the Green Line has derailed and led to the closure of N. 7th and N. B streets, including the intersection of the streets.

Two minor injuries have been reported. Police urge people to use alternate routes.

No further information about the incident has been released.

