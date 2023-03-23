Light rain derailment injures 2, leads to road closure near Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO - A train derailment in Sacramento has led to minor injuries and road closures.
According to a Sacramento Police Department statement, a light rail train on the Green Line has derailed and led to the closure of N. 7th and N. B streets, including the intersection of the streets.
Two minor injuries have been reported. Police urge people to use alternate routes.
No further information about the incident has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.