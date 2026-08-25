Clouded leopard at Sacramento Zoo dies after health complications

The Sacramento Zoo on Tuesday reported the death of a beloved resident, a clouded leopard named Rajasi, at age 15. The death comes nearly a year after the death of his female partner at the zoo.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the zoo said the elderly leopard had been having gastrointestinal issues and was diagnosed in July with an inflammatory condition and high blood pressure. Rajasi was moved out of the habitat to begin medications and veterinary care, and the zoo said his condition began to stabilize and there were signs of a positive response to treatment.

On August 20, the zoo said Rajasi's condition suddenly worsened and he was given additional medications for discomfort and nausea, with a procedure planned for the next day. However, his condition deteriorated overnight and the cat died on August 21, the zoo said.

Rajasi, known as "Raji" at the zoo, belonged to a genus smaller than other leopard species but had an oversized impact on his keepers.

Rajasi, a clouded leopard at the Sacramento Zoo Sacramento Zoo

"Despite not technically being a big cat, Raji had a huge presence and will be deeply missed by the Carnivore Team," Sacramento Zoo lead carnivore keeper Anela Medeiros said in a statement. "We'll miss his over-eagerness to greet keepers that often resulted in comical stumbling, the way his eyes would get really big when he would spot his goat milk-filled squeeze bottle before a training session, and the hard-earned chuff and head rub against the mesh that he bestowed upon keepers only when he felt it was necessary."

The Sacramento Zoo's female clouded leopard, Serai, arrived with Raji at the zoo early last year after having six cubs together at another institution. After several months, Serai began showing health issues, including a mass in her parathyroid gland that had to be removed. Some symptoms continued and in September she was found to have a severe leg injury. Serai was then euthanized in October 2025 at age 14.

Clouded leopards are native to South and Southeast Asia and classified as vulnerable due to severe habitat loss and poaching. In the wild, clouded leopards have an average lifespan of 11 to 13 years, while their average captive lifespan is 11 to 15 years.

The zoo said Raji's cause of death would be determined by the University of California, Davis Weill School of Veterinary Medicine.