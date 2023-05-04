Watch CBS News
Bomb threat from disgruntled passenger prompts evacuation on LAX-bound flight

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

LAX police evacuated a JetBlue flight from Las Vegas after receiving a report of a bomb on the plane  

Authorities said Las Vegas police learned about the possible threat at 2 p.m. Thursday. They added that the man who allegedly made the threat was a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight and told authorities that his luggage possibly contained a bomb. 

Las Vegas police "took enforcement action" on the man who made the threat and informed Los Angeles Airport Police. LAX officers have cleared the plane and are currently inspecting the aircraft. 

"LAXPD is currently conducting their investigation to ensure that the luggage is clear of any threat to passengers and aircraft," LAX police said. 

May 4, 2023

