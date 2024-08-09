Car flips upside down in Lathrop after crashing into fire hydrant and flooding street

LATHROP -- A car flipped upside down in the city's brand-new River Islands neighborhood Friday morning after crashing into a fire hydrant.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of River Islands Parkway, between Callerton Avenue and Aquarius Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. It took firefighters from the Lathrop Manteca Fire District about 30 minutes to shut off the water and cap the broken hydrant.

Scene of the crash. CBS13

Water from the sheared-off hydrant shot 20 feet into the air, flooding all eastbound lanes of River Islands Parkway. The street was closed at Callerton Avenue for several hours as crews funneled the floodwaters to storm drains and towed the vehicle away.

Eastbound motorists were forced to use Garden Farms Avenue or Mulholland Drive during the closure.