Large fire engulfs old commercial building in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A vacant commercial building off of Broadway in Sacramento has caught fire late Tuesday morning.

The scene is near 1st Avenue and 5th Street, in the old California Shellfish Co. building.

california-shellfish-co-vacant-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews are at the scene, but it appears that firefighters are on the defensive. Flames and heavy smoke can be seen shooting from the building.

While the building – which has caught fire before – is empty, it's unclear if there were any injuries.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown.  

First published on June 6, 2023 / 10:43 AM

