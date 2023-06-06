Vacant building on Broadway in Sacramento catches fire Firefighters are battling a large blaze in a commercial building on 1st Avenue and 5th Street in Sacramento. The engulfed structure is the former California Shellfish Company building near Broadway. Sacramento Fire crews are present at the scene, but their approach appears to be defensive as they combat the flames and heavy smoke emanating from the building. Although the building, which has experienced previous fires, is unoccupied, it remains uncertain if there have been any reported injuries. The cause of the fire is not known.