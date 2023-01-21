LAPD bans official department displays of 'Thin Blue Line' flag

All images of the "Thin Blue Line" flag are to to be removed and not visible anywhere on official Los Angeles Police Department personnel or property.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the "Thin Blue Line" patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles. The flag also is to be removed from public view within station lobbies.

The flag is black and white, with a single blue stripe in the middle. The blue line on the flag symbolizes police and their efforts to keep society orderly, preventing a state of chaos and lawlessness.

The phrase "Thin Blue Line" has become a divisive one in American society between those who see it as a simple show of support for law enforcement and those who view it as an excuse for police abuse of authority. Others see it as a symbol of white supremacy and far-right ideology.

"It's unfortunate that extremist groups have hijacked the use of the `Thin Blue Line Flag' to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views," Moore wrote in a department-wide email, according to The Los Angeles Times. "Flags serve as powerful symbols with specific meanings," he continued.

It was reported that officers are still allowed to display the flag in their personal work spaces, lockers and personal vehicles.

The LAPD is facing scrutiny over a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year.

Moore's five-year term as chief ends in June, but he has requested reappointment for a second term, remarking there is "more work to be done" and that he has a "strong desire" to continue to leading the department.