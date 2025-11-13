Shooting at Oakland's Laney College wounds athletic director John Beam of "Last Chance U" fame

A shooting at Oakland's Laney College on Thursday injured the school's athletic director and former head football coach, John Beam, profiled in the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U."

The Oakland Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon and that medics transported a shooting victim to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The Peralta Community College District said the shooting happened at the Laney Fieldhouse, which is the sports complex on the east side of the campus, and involved "a senior member of our athletic staff." A school spokesperson later confirmed to CBS News the victim was Beam.

Laney College athletic director John Beam KPIX

Assistant Police Chief James Beere told reporters at a press conference that the incident was isolated and did not involve an active shooter. He did not have any information about the suspect, only saying he was male and wearing a hoodie.

The district sent out an emergency alert to students and employees at Laney and to the adjacent Peralta district offices. People were being urged to avoid the area.

"I am heartbroken by today's shooting at Laney College - the second shooting on an Oakland campus in one week," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee in a statement. "We must continue confronting the ongoing gun violence crisis that is robbing our community of safety and stealing futures. This is a moment for our community to come together and address this violence with urgency."

On Wednesday, a shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland injured a teenager, and two other juveniles were arrested. It was the third shooting at Skyline High in the last two years.

Beam is the former head football coach for the Laney College Eagles and gained national recognition in the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U." The fifth season of the series followed the Eagles during the 2019 season, highlighting Beam's coaching philosophy, his mentorship of student-athletes, and the team's "Laney built" motto.

As Laney's head football coach, Beam led the Eagles to two league titles and a state championship victory in 2018, finishing the season with an 11-2 record during which Laney was ranked as the nation's top community college team. Beam also boasted a 90% graduation and transfer rate to four-year colleges.

Beam retired as Laney's head football coach in October 2024 before assuming the athletic director role. Before coming to Laney College, Beam was the head football coach for Skyline High School from 1987 to 2003, leading the Titans to 15 league championships, 11 section championships, and four undefeated seasons.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.