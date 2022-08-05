Landslide closes State Route 4 between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine

Flash Flood warning in Alpine County still in place after rainfall over Tamarack burn scar

LAKE ALPINE -- State Route 4 is closed between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine due to a landslide.

Caltrans said Thursday that the road is closed in both directions, adding that there is no detour and no timeline for the road reopening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Recent heavy rains in the Sierras have led to flash flooding and landslides, which have left roads washed out and damaged.