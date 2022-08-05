Watch CBS News
Landslide closes State Route 4 between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Flash Flood warning in Alpine County still in place after rainfall over Tamarack burn scar
Flash Flood warning in Alpine County still in place after rainfall over Tamarack burn scar 02:31

LAKE ALPINE -- State Route 4 is closed between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine due to a landslide.

Caltrans said Thursday that the road is closed in both directions, adding that there is no detour and no timeline for the road reopening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Recent heavy rains in the Sierras have led to flash flooding and landslides, which have left roads washed out and damaged. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

