Watch CBS News

DA files landmark homeless lawsuit against City of Sacramento

A Sacramento prosecutor is suing California's capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments. Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho says his office asked the city to enforce laws around sidewalk obstruction and to create additional professionally operated camping sites. He announced the suit Tuesday during a news conference in Sacramento. Ho said the city is seeing a "collapse into chaos" and an "erosion of everyday life."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.