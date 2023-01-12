California storm cleanup continues in Sacramento's Land Park. Hundreds of downed trees moved from county roadways.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As more rain is set to fall on Northern California into the weekend, homeowners still in recovery mode from storm damage are racing to prevent water damage.

In Land Park, a 65,000-pound, nearly 100-foot tree was ripped from the ground during the latest storm that brought the strongest wind gust of 72 miles per hour and widespread damaging wind gusts. It fell from the front yard of Erlinda Walker's home, through the attic and her son's bedroom, over onto her neighbor, Eben Burgoon's roof, and into the side street.

On Monday afternoon, the road was blocked with caution tape as the two families waited for a tree removal company to take the massive tree off of their homes so they could assess the damage. At Walker's home water poured in through the gaping hole in the roof, she said. Her son covered it with a tarp until a professional fix from a construction company could be done.

More rain is imminent.

"It was really scary, first of all, because we couldn't use the front door, the tree was directly over the walkway and into our house," said Walker.

By Wednesday, the tree was removed and the next steps of rebuilding were front-of-mind for the Walkers and the Burgoons. Their Land Park neighbors rallied around them -- offering meals and money to go towards the fix.

"We've already had so much damage, the sooner the better, to eliminate any more damage," said Walker.

The hope is that by the end of the week, a construction company will be able to construct a temporary frame for the home and tarp it properly to keep out water that may come with weekend rain. At this point, Walker said, there is already water damage.

Fairytale Town Tree Removal

Fairytale Town's crooked mile Fairytale Town

In Land Park, surrounded by downed trees and piles of green debris moved off the roadways, Fairytale Town is in the middle of cleaning up from storms. It will cost the amusement park tens of thousands of dollars, according to Business Manager Charlie Hildeburn, and likely take most of the annual maintenance budget.

Two of the trees removed: a 90-foot long Redwood in the park's "Crooked Mile" and the tree closest to the Story Center building "leaning in the wrong direction as far as we were concerned." said Hildeburn.

It's about safety for guests and preparation for whatever weather comes next.

Sacramento County Storm Clean-Up Efforts

At least 700 trees have been removed from roads by the Sacramento County Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson from the county's Office of Emergency Services.

Since the New Year's weekend's first round of severe weather, county crews have been clearing trees out of roadways. This count doesn't include trees on state roads, private property, and in parks or city properties. A full count on the number of trees downed by weather over the last week in Sacramento County is still in progress.

County roads with trees should be cleared by Thursday but it could last into the weekend. Crews will then spend at least the next two weeks clearing up the chopped pieces of trees moved off roadways for safety and accessibility.

The cleanup is "unprecedented," according to multiple county officials.