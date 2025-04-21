RB Lan Larison aims to be latest UC Davis Aggie selected in NFL Draft

DAVIS — If you can believe it, there have been 17 UC Davis Aggies all-time selected in the NFL draft, but after this week, there could be 18.

All-American running back Lan Larison, the school's record holder in all-purpose yards, is trying to snap a two-decade draft drought in Davis.

"It has always been the dream, but every day, I was working towards it and I never counted myself out of the fight," Larison said.

Larison is trying to do something that hasn't been done in Shredville since 2002. After tearing some ligament in his left ankle during the season, the Idaho native has battled back from tight rope surgery, limiting him in his time to train for pro day.

"I did what I could. It held up great today. It felt really good."

Because of it, his pitch to NFL teams has been simple: "Roll the tape."

"I talked to 15, 16 NFL teams in the last two weeks. Like I have told everybody, you are not going to let him out of the building. He is a perfect NFL player," said Tim Plough, UC Davis Head coach. "He will provide value on all four special teams, and I think he still has some great growth as a running back, where he could become better than what he is. So I think he is an exciting guy to bring into your team."

But no matter where he ends up, Davis will always be home.

"Overall, it's been a great experience in Davis," Larison said. "Everyone lifts you up and helps you get to where you want to go."

Heading into draft week, Larison is projected as a last-round pick or an undrafted free agent.