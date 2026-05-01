Lake Tahoe's quieter "shoulder season" gets boost from concerts and conventions

The stretch between winter ski crowds and summer lake vacations is often called the "shoulder season" at Lake Tahoe, a quieter time that can mean fewer visitors. But local venues are working to change that.

At the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a sold-out James Taylor concert is drawing visitors from across Northern California and Nevada, turning what's typically a slower period into a destination moment.

"We're traveling from Santa Cruz. We arrived today to see James Taylor, we love him, and it's going to be my birthday treat," said Adriana Frederick-Sutton.

Others say the timing is part of the appeal.

"It's very nice, weather's perfect, it's beautiful," said Dana Ortolan, who traveled from Turlock.

The shoulder season falls between peak travel windows, after ski season winds down and before summer crowds arrive. While the lake may still be too cold for swimming, visitors say the scenery and quieter atmosphere make it worth the trip.

"It's in between a ski season and a summer season when people hit the lake. It's beautiful right now, but the lake is a little too cool," said Reno visitor Kurt Maehler.

Local tourism leaders say that's exactly the gap they're trying to fill.

Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, says the event center was designed to attract conferences, conventions and entertainment during these slower months.

"We have a lot of conferences coming in this next couple of months. Meetings and conventions are big in the spring and the fall and of course, we have James Taylor and a couple of other concerts coming in," Chaplin said.

There are also practical benefits for travelers.

"People are enjoying those quieter times, rates are better, crowds aren't as big, still some great entertainment and things to do," she added.

For some visitors, that combination, lower prices and major events, makes staying overnight an easy choice.

"For one night, it beats driving home. It was about $133 all in, and that's a good price," Maehler said.

With more concerts and conventions planned in the coming months, local leaders hope the so-called shoulder season won't stay quiet for long.