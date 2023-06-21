Lake Tahoe stewardship plan aims to address tourism challenges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Did you know? Lake Tahoe's tourism accounted for about 62 percent of its economy in 2020 but tourism also brings more traffic and more trash, among other things.

The long-awaited 126-page plan created to transform Lake Tahoe has now been released.

This plan created the first "Stewardship Council," which will set standards of responsible forest management in the region.

"More partnerships, more concerted effort, and more education because people, once they are educated about opportunities to take care of the lake, they want to do the right thing. Otherwise, why would people come here in the first place?" said Julie Regan from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The plan has been developed over the last two years with more than a dozen different organizations and nonprofits.

It will also include 32 "action items" among them, reducing car traffic, cracking down on litter violations -- especially on weekends and holidays, helping create a more friendly local atmosphere overall.