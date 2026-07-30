Lake Tahoe drowning leaves man dead at Sand Harbor

A 32-year-old man died in an apparent drowning on Lake Tahoe's east shore this week, authorities said.

First responders were called to the North Sand Harbor boat ramp Monday night for reports of a water rescue, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada.

Deputies arrived as bystanders were bringing the unresponsive man to shore and immediately began lifesaving measures. Medics soon took over, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the man was from out of state. His name has not been released.

Investigators are handling the death as an accidental drowning, but authorities have not detailed what happened before the man was found unresponsive.