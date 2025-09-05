Tahoe nonprofit hosting livestream journey to bottom of the lake with underwater ROV

Conservation groups are hosting a livestream of a journey to the bottom of Lake Tahoe on Friday.

The Tahoe Fund and Restoring the Lake Depths Foundation are putting on the livestream.

A custom-made remote-operated vehicle named "Deep Emerald" will dive about 1,570 feet below the lake's surface, broadcasting back video in real-time.

"Few people have had the opportunity to explore what's under the surface of Lake Tahoe, the second deepest lake in the U.S.," said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, in a statement.

Deep Emerald has already been used to help scientists identify possibly invasive species at Lake Tahoe. It has also helped remove litter from the lake.

Tahoe's lowest recorded depth is 1,645 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The livestream is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 at 9:30 p.m. PT on the Tahoe Fund's website.