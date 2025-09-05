Watch CBS News
Local News

Tahoe nonprofit hosting livestream journey to bottom of the lake with underwater ROV

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Conservation groups are hosting a livestream of a journey to the bottom of Lake Tahoe on Friday.

The Tahoe Fund and Restoring the Lake Depths Foundation are putting on the livestream.

A custom-made remote-operated vehicle named "Deep Emerald" will dive about 1,570 feet below the lake's surface, broadcasting back video in real-time.

"Few people have had the opportunity to explore what's under the surface of Lake Tahoe, the second deepest lake in the U.S.," said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, in a statement.

Deep Emerald has already been used to help scientists identify possibly invasive species at Lake Tahoe. It has also helped remove litter from the lake.

Tahoe's lowest recorded depth is 1,645 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The livestream is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 at 9:30 p.m. PT on the Tahoe Fund's website

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue