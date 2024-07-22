Lake goers return to Lodi Lake to cool off after nearly two-week closure

LODI – Finally people can escape to the water at Lodi Lake after it was closed for nearly two weeks.

The popular beach area was closed due to rising bacteria levels in the water that made it unsafe to be there.

The concern was the high heat causing high bacteria levels in the water.

But with the levels tested and safe again, the city is keeping a close eye on the heat of this week.

Going out into the water on a kayak or paddleboard is the way to go and cool down at Lodi Lake.

"It's good that it's open, there's a nice spot even with how hot it is today," said Askari Lewis.

Lewis and his family came from Sacramento to enjoy the lake that's finally back open after bacteria in the water reached unsafe levels.

"I haven't touched the water yet, no," he said laughing.

"It threw a huge wrench in our plans because we were very excited to open the park after it had been under construction since February and then we received that news," said public information officer for the city of Lodi, Nancy Sarieh.

According to the city, the lake water is tested every day, and on the week of the Fourth of July, it was deemed unsafe to be in.

A high amount of animal droppings getting into the water is partly to blame. While people are trying to escape the heat, it's another big factor for why they closed it.

"We have had an unseasonably hot weather," Sarieh said. "Our beach area is shallower in the lake, it's closer to the heat, and then you've got the wildlife factor. All those things combined we have a bacteria level we haven't seen in almost 10 years."

The city recommends being on the water, not in it. They do not recommend swimming in the water for extended periods of time.

After a week of not-so-hot temperatures, the bacteria levels dropped back down, but with more heat on the way this week, the city is watching Mother Nature closely.

"We rely heavily on the river to go into the lake and move around the water, we're keeping a close eye on those levels," she said.

The beach area is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, Sarieh says it will go back to weekends starting on July 28.