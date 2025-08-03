Watch CBS News
Lake Fire in Clearlake involving 2 structures forces evacuation orders

By
Brandon Downs
CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Several zones in Lake County are under evacuation orders or warnings due to the Lake Fire burning in the Clearlake area on Sunday afternoon. 

Firefighters responded to Eastlake Drive near 2nd Street just after 2:15 p.m., where they found a fire with at least two structures involved. 

lake-fire.jpg
Cal Fire said Intel 12 mapped the Lake Fire at 287 acres as of 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3. Cal Fire

Around 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was 287 acres with no containment. 

According to the evacuation map, zones CLE-E126, CLE-E123, CLE-E135 and CLO-113 are in evacuation orders. Zones CLE-E124 and CLO-E109 are under evacuation warnings. 

Those orders include Clearlake City Hall, Lake County Tribal Health Southshore Clinic, Burns Valley Mall and the Borax Lake area. It also includes the area of Pond Road and Highway 53.

It's unknown if there's an evacuation site set up at this time. 

Crews have 15 engines, five dozers, four hand crews, three water tenders, two helicopters, six air tankers and one tactical aircraft responding to the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

