Car collides with tree in La Riviera in Sacramento County; Driver dead, 2 passengers injured, officials say

A driver was killed and two passengers suffered major injuries in a collision with a tree in the La Riviera area of Sacramento County on Thursday, officials said.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. along La Riviera Drive, just east of Watt Avenue.

East Sacramento's California Highway Patrol division said a man was driving a Hyundai Tucson at a high rate of speed eastbound on La Riviera when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the side of the road and struck a tree.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn in a nearby commercial parking lot and strike a metal fence, coming to a rest in front of the River's Edge Cafe.

Sacramento Metro Fire

CHP officials said the driver died at the scene while his two passengers, only described as a man and a woman, were taken to an area hospital. Their identities were not released.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.