Los Angeles deputy faces sexual misconduct charges involving minor in Stanislaus County

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor in California's Stanislaus County, officials said on Tuesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said detectives with its Special Victims Unit and Human Exploitation and Trafficking team arrested 34-year-old Darin Van Arsdale of Lancaster on Monday while conducting a planned operation in Calabasas.

Van Arsdale faces three felony charges, including attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor with intent to seduce, and communicating with a minor with intent to commit lewd acts, officials said.

He was transported to Stanislaus County, where he was booked into jail and is being held on $300,000 bail.

Stanislaus County law enforcement officials said the investigation into Van Arsdale began on March 18 when deputies responded to a report of a girl who ran away from home. Deputies later located the girl and returned her home, where she reported having inappropriate sexual conversations online with an adult man.

Investigators said the suspect was aware of the victim's age and allegedly requested and received inappropriate photographs. The suspect first contacted the victim on social media, officials noted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento that Van Arsdale was relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Department takes these allegations very seriously and is fully cooperating with the investigation and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. We hold our personnel to the highest standards, both on and off-duty, and expect our employees to uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity," the L.A. sheriff's office said. "Any conduct that falls short of these expectations is addressed and, if warranted, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with Department policy and the law."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active.