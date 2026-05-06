Watch CBS News
Local News

San Luis Obispo County home searched as part of Kristin Smart investigation

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A home in the Arroyo Grande area of San Luis Obispo County was searched Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Law enforcement officers were seen at the East Branch Street home Wednesday morning. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a search warrant was served at the home in connection with the Smart case.

Smart, a Cal Poly student, disappeared in 1996. Her classmate, Paul Flores, was convicted of her murder in 2022, but her body has never been found.

No other specific details about Wednesday's search have been released.

kristin-smart-case-search-slo-wednesday-may-6-2026.jpg
Law enforcement serving a search warrant at an Arroyo Grande home in connection to the disappearance of Kristin Smart on May 6, 2026. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

"The Sheriff's Office remains committed to bringing Kristin home to her family," the department said in a statement about Wednesday's Arroyo Grande search.

Investigators previously served a search warrant at an Arroyo Grande home in 2020 in connection with Smart's disappearance. That home was owned by Susan Flores, Paul's mother.

Paul Flores has maintained his innocence and has been appealing his sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue