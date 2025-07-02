Sutter County dive team searches for man missing after jumping into Sacramento River

A search is underway after a man jumped into the Sacramento River in Knights Landing and didn't resurface, authorities say.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says two men jumped into the river from the Knights Landing bridge near Locust and Front streets just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the men resurfaced but the other did not, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies noted that the men were known to have jumped from the bridge before.

A dive team from Sutter County, along with other agencies, responded to search for the missing man. As of Wednesday, the man remains missing.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the missing man.

Knights Landing is a community at the northern tip of Yolo County, with the Sacramento River forming the boundary between Sutter County.