Police: Knife-wielding suspect shot by officer in Tracy

TRACY — A suspect armed with a knife was shot by police officers in a Tracy neighborhood, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The Tracy Police Department said it happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. in the area of Foxtail Way and Mosswood Court. Officers were called to the area for a report of a man chasing another man with a knife.

When the suspect, only described as a man, failed to obey the responding officers' commands, an officer opened fire, police said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were hurt.