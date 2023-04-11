Kitten season is here and you can become a foster parent to these fur balls

Kitten season is here: learn how to bottle feed and foster these fur balls

SACRAMENTO -- It is kitten season at animal shelters and they need your help as they will be flooded with kittens.

It's unfortunate, but the good news is that there is a lot of people in the community that are open to the idea of bringing home a furry little friend to help save.

That is exactly what the Bradshaw Animal Shelter does.

A lot of these kittens are going to be without moms, and the shelter is asking the community to feed these kittens every two to three hours for the first few weeks. They will teach you how it's done, provide all the supplies and get you set up.

Jen from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said, "We would love for you to come on into the shelter, fill out an application, speak to foster coordinators that will go over everything that is needed with these little guys."

But how do you bottle feed a kitten?

Jen said, "So what we do is we got to make sure that the kittens are warm. We'll make a bottle, make sure it's warm. And we'll go ahead and just prop them up, make sure they're on their bellies in a natural position. And then we'll go ahead and let them hopefully latch on."

Vet bills are also covered during the fostering. This includes all medical needs, booster shots and everything else until the kittens are adopted.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent to one of these kittens, you can contact them at foster@saccounty.gov.