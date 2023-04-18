Sacramento Kings hosting free playoff watch parties at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Kings are off to an amazing 2-0 start to the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.

While games three and four of the series will be at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Kings will be hosting watch parties at Golden 1 Center. During both events, fans can enjoy watching the Kings from the stands of the arena.

Who's ready to #FeelTheRoar at @Golden1Center on Thursday!?



✅ watch the game on the big screen

✅ general admission seating

✅ first 2K fans will receive cowbells courtesy of @PhoongLaw



Learn more & reserve your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/7KRlnfd5a7 pic.twitter.com/0kkqIfjzAF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Game three is on Thursday, April 20, and Game four is Sunday, April 23. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Thursday's game, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday's watch party will start at 11:30 a.m. with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Kings.

Admission to the watch parties is free, but fans must reserve tickets at Kings.com/Playoffs to get inside the watch party. The team says that, right now, fans can reserve up to two tickets for Thursday's game and can reserve tickets for Sunday's game starting Friday, April 21.

The Kings say there will be music from a Kings DJ, performances by the 916 Crew and Kings Dancers, and appearances from Slamson. Food and drink specials will also be available.

Parking is available in the West DOCO Garage for $10 and can be reserved at SacPark.org. For more information on the Watch Parties and playoffs, fans can visit Kings.com/Playoffs.