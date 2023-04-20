Cheaper at Chase: Kings fans traveling to San Francisco for playoff tickets cheaper than at G1C

Kings fans traveling to San Francisco for playoff tickets cheaper than at G1C

SACRAMENTO — Some Sacramento Kings fans will be caravaning to San Francisco for Game 3 of the Kings-Warriors playoff series because ticket prices are so much less expensive than the cost of playoff tickets at the Golden 1 Center.

Kings super fan Ron Klint is heading to San Francisco where he found real estate less expensive than in Sacramento. For Kings playoff tickets in Sacramento, he paid four figures for two tickets.

"I knew they were going to be expensive but I was like 'Wow!' " Klint said.

At the Chase Center, he found similar seats for much less.

"They were like a third of the price," he said.

Klint bought his two tickets for Game 2 at the G1C for $1,650. He bought similar seats at Chase Center for $550. Klint attributes the massive price gap to Sacramento's love for its team and its long playoff drought.

A video from 10 years ago shows Klint's commitment to the Kings. He was in New York as Sacramento fans traveled to the NBA Board of Governors meeting pleading with the league to keep the franchise in Sacramento.

"I was stressed all the time," he said. "Always had a knot in my stomach."

Now, a decade later, the playoff drought is over.

"It's like a culmination of all that stuff and it's crazy to me it was ten years ago," Klint said. "It doesn't seem like it was that long ago."

The Warriors may be banning cowbells from their arena for Game 3, but Kings fans will still be able to chant "Light the Beam."

"I'm expecting a purple wave," Klint said.