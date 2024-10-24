Kings' Holiday Inn billboard in downtown Sacramento now massive Chevron ad

SACRAMENTO — A massive, ten-story-tall billboard is now up just blocks away from the Golden 1 Center (G1C) in downtown Sacramento.

The massive Chevron ad, one of two at the Holiday Inn hotel, is big enough to see from Interstate 5. It previously was a billboard that cheered on the Sacramento Kings. A special law allows it to be displayed.

People who live in the senior apartment complex across the street are now faced with them every day.

Michael Whicker doesn't like it.

"It's big, obtrusive, and ugly," Whicker said.

Aaron Freeman doesn't mind it.

"We growing," Freeman said. "That's all I can say."

The giant signs are there as part of Sacramento's downtown special sign district that also allows for the giant digital signs along L Street near the G1C.

The district was first approved in 2019 to create what the city called then an exciting, cutting-edge downtown with massive multi-story advertisements painted, printed, projected and wrapped around the sides of buildings.

In 2019, Sacramento urban designer Matt Sites said the plan was to capture the spirit of Times Square in New York City.

"Just to provide that additional energy and excitement," Sites said.

Inside his downtown apartment, Whicker has lots of signs on his walls.

"Pretty much all memories," Whicker said.

He'd rather forget the Chevron signs.

"I'm not really happy about it," Whicker said.

As of right now, there are a total of eight large signs within the sign district. Three are digital and five are static. They are all privately owned and maintained.