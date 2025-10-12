Kings forward Keegan Murray to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will be sidelined for more than a month after injuring his left thumb in an exhibition game.

The Kings said Sunday that Murray has a torn ulnar collateral ligament of the left thumb after getting hurt in Friday night's game against Portland. The team said Murray will undergo surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

Murray is entering his fourth season in the NBA. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season for Sacramento.

The Kings are 0-2 in the preseason, falling to the Blazers in both games. They have two preseason games left on the schedule before heading to Phoenix to begin the season against the Suns on Oct. 22.