Khloe Kardashian reveals she had "incredibly rare" tumor removed from face, reminds others to get checked for skin cancer

Khloe Kardashian underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face, she shared on her Instagram story Tuesday. Kardashian opened up about her skin cancer care, addressing a bandage she had been wearing on her face for the past few weeks.

Sharing a photo of the bump on her cheek, the reality star wrote that she first believed it was a pimple. But, because it would not disappear after months, she decided to get it checked out.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," Kardashian wrote.

The Good American co-founder went on to explain that she got the bump looked at by multiple doctors who believed the tumor to be "incredibly rare for someone [her] age." A few days after getting a biopsy, she was told she needed to have surgery immediately to have it removed.

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher performed the procedure, Kardashian said, and the tumor was removed completely.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. RB/Bauer-Griffin

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," she wrote over a picture of her face with a bandage. "You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed)."

Kardashian said that she was "lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with," adding, "I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

After sharing her story, the "Kardashians" star discussed her previous experience with skin cancer and issued a public service announcement urging people to get checked frequently for unusual skin conditions.

"At 19-years-old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well," Kardashian said. "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."

Kardashian followed up her story with recent videos and photos showing her wearing a bandage on her cheek in public. She thanked her makeup artist for "dealing with" the face bandages for weeks. She also thanked her dermatologists and surgeon throughout her Instagram stories.