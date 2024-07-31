Watch CBS News
9/11 defendants including Khalid Shaikh Mohammad reach plea deal

By Caitlin Yilek

Washington — The architect of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and two of his accomplices have reached a plea deal, according to the Department of Defense. 

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, the mastermind of the terrorist attack, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi were captured in 2003, but their cases have faced years of legal delays. 

The Pentagon did not release details of the plea deal. 

According to the New York Times, the deal includes guilty pleas on conspiracy charges in exchange for a life sentence rather than the death penalty. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

