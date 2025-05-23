Kayaker missing after flipping into Hell Hole Reservoir near Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY — A dive team is searching for a missing kayaker who flipped into Hell Hole Reservoir in Northern California, officials said Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said two men were kayaking on the reservoir, just west of Lake Tahoe, on Thursday evening when they both flipped into the water.

As both men attempted to swim to shore, one made it but lost sight of the other. As of early Friday evening, the sheriff's office said it was nearing the point where the search would be labeled a recovery effort.

At the beginning of May, another kayaker went missing in Placer County after flipping into the American River near the No Hands Bridge.

A couple of weeks later, a body was recovered from the Oregon Bar area of the American River, near the North Fork. Investigators have not said whether or not the body found was that of the kayaker who went missing in the river.