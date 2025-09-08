Watch CBS News
Hundreds of Northern California Kaiser Permanente workers stage one-day strike

Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
Over 600 healthcare workers are hitting the picket lines in Northern California amid ongoing negotiations with Kaiser Permanente.

The strikes are happening across more than 20 hospitals, with picketing expected in Roseville and Oakland.

According to the United Nurses Associations of California and the Union of Health Care Professionals, nurse midwives and nurse anesthetists delivered their 10-day notice of a strike last week.

The unions accuse Kaiser executives of refusing to settle a contract to address unsafe staffing, burnout, and risk to patient care.

"I'm here today because I want our midwives to feel respected and feel like they're getting a fair deal," said Katie Towers, who has worked as a nurse midwife for 10 years with Kaiser, on the picket line Monday morning.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente noted that only a "limited number of employees" were expected to strike, and disruptions to patient care would be minimal.

"Hospitals and medical offices will be open, and if any appointments need to be rescheduled, Kaiser will reach out to patients directly," Kaiser Permanente stated.

The strike began at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

